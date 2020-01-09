Police arrest Kona work furlough inmate missing 4 days

Hawaii County police found today a 33-year-old man wanted on a warrant for his arrest after he left a Kona residential furlough house four days ago.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.

Police found Joseph Narzisi, and arrested him without incident.

He was living in the Going Home Hawaii residential furlough house, the Department of Public Safety reported.

The furlough house is a community-based, contracted reintegration program for extended furlough program inmates with community custody status and for parolees.

Extended furlough program inmates live and work outside the facility.

He had been last seen 11 a.m. Sunday when he left a facility and failed to return.

Narzisi was in custody for several drug and firearm offenses, and now faces an escape charge.