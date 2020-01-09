Hawaii’s triple-threat forecast calls for high surf, gusty winds and rain into weekend

The Hawaiian islands are being hit with a triple whammy of high surf, winds and rains heading into the weekend.

A high-surf warning is in effect for the east shores of all islands from Kauai to Hawaii island, with waves expected to build to 10 to 15 feet today and hold through Saturday.

The National Weather Service says gale-force trades upstream of the islands will produce rough surf along east shores, with ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches and low-lying roads.

The high-surf warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Besides breaking waves and strong rip currents, officials warn that entering the water in these areas is very hazardous.

In addition, officials warn that the large surf combined with strong, onshore winds, high tides, and elevated ocean water levels will likely produce wave runup and coastal erosion for east-facing shores the next few days.

A wind advisory remains for Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island, but is no longer in effect for the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea summits.

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of 50 mph, are expected through 6 p.m. today.

The strongest winds are expected through gaps, as well as over and downslope of mountains such as the Koolau and Waianae ranges on Oahu.

Winds this strong, officials said, can down tents and tree branches and cause power outages, plus make it difficult to steer high-profile vehicles.

After several downed branches this morning, Honolulu parks officials decided to close Foster and Lili‘uokalani botanical gardens out of an abundance of caution.

A flash flood watch also remains in effect for Maui and Hawaii island through Saturday evening due to an unstable airmass promising showers over the isles today, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight.

Forecasters expect rains to continue heading into the weekend, and warn that windward areas, which already received rain earlier this week, are most susceptible to flooding.