ExtraFamily: ‘Introduction to Comic Book Drawing,’ New Year’s ‘Ohana Festival, Five Guys Keiki Book Club

ILLUSTRATOR WILL HELP KEIKI CREATE A COMIC

Sean Dove once was a child with an interest in art.

Now Dove, illustrator of the “BroBots” series, will teach keiki about his work during “Introduction to Comic Book Drawing,” for ages 8 and older, Saturday at the Aina Haina Public Library.

Dove, who was born in Hawaii and now lives in Chicago, knows drawing a comic book can be daunting, especially for youngsters.

“I think a lot of people are interested in trying to make comics, but a lot of people don’t know where to start,” he said. “They get these huge epic ideas, but comics take a ton of time and it can become really intimidating. So teaching to kids is fun cause you can show them you can start small, make little comics about their day, pets, the stuff around them.

“The workshop will be focusing on the basics of storytelling, designing a character and then working together to make a one-page comic,” he said. “Should be fun for everyone, even if you don’t think you’re a great drawer.”

Dove said his style of clean shapes and bright colors is influenced by cartoons from the 1960s through 1980s, as well as anime.

He has also done graphic design for a G.I. Joe DVD box set, packaging design for San Diego Comic Con exclusives and art for Dungeons & Dragons.

INTRODUCTION TO COMIC BOOK DRAWING

With Sean Dove

>> Where: 5246 Kalanianaole Highway

>> When: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 377-2456, librarieshawaii.org

GET A DOSE OF CULTRE, TRADITION

There’s a lot to see and do — all related to Japanese tradition — at Sunday’s New Year’s ‘Ohana Festival, presented by the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i.

The 27th annual event celebrates the Year of the Rat, with performances, demonstrations and activities held at both the center and adjacent Moiliili Neighborhood Park.

The festival will kick off at the park with a blessing ceremony at 9:40 a.m. and Taiko performances at 10. The Cherry Blossom Festival Opening Ceremony will commence at 11 in the Teruya Courtyard.

There will be martial arts demonstrations, including kendo and jiu-jitsu, dancing, music, mochi pounding, games, a tea ceremony and kimono dressing for keiki. A craft fair will also be held.

Marla M. Musick, the center’s director of development and communications, said organizers look forward to the kimono dressing because “every year, new families with their keiki take part in capturing a memory.” Parents must register children online for the dressing for a small fee.

Kenjin Kai (Japanese prefectural clubs) will provide food, such as grilled mochi, yakisoba and bento, plus local favorites like KC Waffle dogs and Spam musubi.

In anticipation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, locally born Japanese American Olympians Kevin Asano (judo, 1988), Ford Konno (swimming, 1952, 1956), Taylor Takata (judo, 2008) and Richard “Sonny” Tanabe (swimming, 1956) will be available to autograph limited-edition trading cards from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the center. The athletes also serve as the event’s honorary chairpersons.

NEW YEAR’S OHANA FESTIVAL

>> Where: Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, 2454 S. Beretania St. and Moiliili Neighborhood Park, 1115 Isenberg St.

>> When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 945-7633, jcchohanafestival.com

BOOK CLUB IN A BURGER JOINT

Calling all local celebrities: If you love reading and want to pass on that passion for books, organizers of the Five Guys Hawaii Keiki Book Club want you.

Calling all keiki: If you love storytime, listen to a famous person from your community read a story. The program, which started in December, brings together celebrity readers with children ages 8 and under, for storytime. Readings are held at a Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant during the first three Saturdays of each month.

Town Center of Mililani will host the first Saturday, Pearlridge Mauka the second and Ka Makana Ali‘i the third.

The lineup of celebrities includes Esme Infante of 94.7 KUMU radio and Camille Yano, Miss Asia Hawaii 2019, inset.

Tiny Tadani of Tiny TV will read on Saturday, and sports talk-show host Gary Dickman is scheduled for Jan. 18.

“We sent a call out to all kinds of local celebrities … and the response has been overwhelming,” said Germaine Akahoshi, Five Guys Hawaii director of operations.

A book discussion and a child-friendly activity follow the reading, and keiki who attend receive free fries and a Five Guys bookmark.

Celebrities interested in participating should email fiveguyshawaii@gmail.com.

FIVE GUYS HAWAII KEIKI BOOK CLUB

>> Where: Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurants, Town Center of Mililani (first Saturday), Pearlridge Mauka (second) and Ka Makana Ali‘i (third)

>> When: 10-11 a.m. Saturdays

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 312-3407 (Mililani), 488-4442 (Pearlridge), 628-4740 (Ka Makana Ali’i)