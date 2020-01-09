Actor Mark Wahlberg tees off at Sony Open in Hawaii event

Actor Mark Wahlberg made a surprise visit at the Sony Open in Hawaii early Wednesday.
The star of “Daddy’s Home,” “Ted” and “Boogie Nights” teed off at the first hole of the Pro-Am golf event just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Waialae Country Club.
The actor posted an Instagram photo of himself with his daughter in a golf cart Dec. 30. “Daddy and daughter time,” he wrote in the Instagram post adding emojis.
Today Wahlberg shared videos of himself lifting weights at a Kahala fitness studio to his Instagram story.
Wahlberg also posed for photos with fellow actor Michael Pena on Wednesday during the Pro-Am.
