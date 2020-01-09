comscore Actor Mark Wahlberg tees off at Sony Open in Hawaii event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Actor Mark Wahlberg tees off at Sony Open in Hawaii event

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:06 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Actors Mark Wahlberg, left, and Michael Pena pose for a photo during the Sony Open PGA Tour Pro-Am golf event Wednesday at Waialae Country Club.

    Actors Mark Wahlberg, left, and Michael Pena pose for a photo during the Sony Open PGA Tour Pro-Am golf event Wednesday at Waialae Country Club.

Actor Mark Wahlberg made a surprise visit at the Sony Open in Hawaii early Wednesday.

The star of “Daddy’s Home,” “Ted” and “Boogie Nights” teed off at the first hole of the Pro-Am golf event just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Waialae Country Club.

The actor posted an Instagram photo of himself with his daughter in a golf cart Dec. 30. “Daddy and daughter time,” he wrote in the Instagram post adding emojis.

Daddy and daughter time. ❤️🙏🏼👨‍👧

Today Wahlberg shared videos of himself lifting weights at a Kahala fitness studio to his Instagram story.

Wahlberg also posed for photos with fellow actor Michael Pena on Wednesday during the Pro-Am.

