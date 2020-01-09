Rainbow Wahine basketball team drops Big West opener

For the fourth straight year, the Hawaii women’s basketball team dropped its Big West Conference season opener on the mainland after losing 58-54 at Cal State Northridge today.

UH (6-8, 0-1 Big West) led most of the first three quarters at CSUN (6-9, 1-0), but couldn’t keep pace with the Matadors down the stretch.

Guard Julissa Tago, who scored 10 for the Rainbow Wahine, hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 50 with six minutes left. But the Matadors, who grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, went ahead for good from there.

UH continues play at defending champion UC Davis at noon on Saturday.