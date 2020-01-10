5 rescued after report of Navy boat capsizing off Kaneohe

Five people were rescued today after a boat reportedly belonging to the Navy capsized during windy conditions in Kaneohe Bay.

The Coast Guard responded about 1:20 p.m. to a report of two Navy rigid-inflatable boats needing help after one was disabled and the other capsized with five people onboard, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick.

The Coast Guard dispatched a C-130 Hercules aircraft for oversight and requested assistance from the Honolulu’s lifeguards.

Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said the boat was near Kapapa Island when it was apparently hit by a wave and flipped. Honolulu lifeguards and firefighters found the group of boaters in the water and brought all five people back to Heeia Kea Pier.

One of the boaters, a 38-year-old man, was taken to an emergency room in serious condition with back pain, Enright said. The other four boaters — three men and one woman — did not need treatment.

The Navy did not immediately have information on the incident.

Enright said conditions at the time were windy with choppy surf.