Investigation determines Makiki apartment fire intentionally set

Honolulu firefighters rescued one person and extinguished a fire on the second floor of a two-story apartment in Makiki on Thursday evening.

No injuries were reported, but investigators have determined the fire was intentially set. The arson case has been turned over to police for investigation.

At 7:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters receieved a call for 1125 Hassinger St. Upon arrival four minutes later, they found a person hanging out of a second-floor apartment window with smoke venting from it. Firefighters were able to rescue the person using an extension ladder.

The fire, which was contained to a single unit, was under control at 7:52 p.m., and fully extinguished by 7:55 p.m.

Damages are estimated at $2,200 to the property and $800 to the contents.