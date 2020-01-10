Snow falls on Big Isle as wet, windy weather and high surf buffet isles

The triple threat of high surf, gusty winds and rains continues heading into the weekend — and snow is falling on Big Island summits.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service expect wet and windy weather to continue, with frequent showers moving quickly through windward and mauka areas today. Heavier showers are possible tonight through Saturday.

The high-surf warning for east shores of isles from Kauai to Hawaii island remains in place, due to strong winds, through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected along affected shores through Saturday evening, and elevated surf will continue into early next week.

Officials warn of strong breaking waves and dangerous currents, which make entering the water very hazardous in these areas.

Ocean water may occasionally sweep across portions of beaches and low-lying roads.

The combination of large surf — along with the strong, onshore winds, high tides and elevated ocean water levels — will produce wave runup and coastal erosion along east shores over the next few days.

Gusty winds continue throughout the isles, forecasters said, and the current wind advisory has been expended to include Kauai. It may also need to be extended beyond 6 p.m. today.

Northeasterly winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts up 50 mph, have downed trees and branches and caused sporadic power outages.

On Oahu, winds downed a tree and electrical lines on Maunaloa Avenue near 6th Avenue, and blew low-hanging wires over the makai lane of Kamehameha Highway in Laie.

Sand, rocks and ocean debris have also landed on the roadway fronting Kualoa Ranch at 49-275 Kamehameha Highway. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution in the area.

Foster and Lili‘uokalani Botanical gardens were closed Thursday due to downed branches out of an abundance of caution, but reopened today.

Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park was also closed Thursday, and may or may not reopen today.

A flash flood watch remains in place for Maui and Hawaii island through Saturday afternoon due to heavy showers caused by an upper disturbance in the area.

Windward and mountain areas, where grounds are already saturated, are the most susceptible to flooding.

Maui County officials warn the public not to cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or on foot. Campers and hikers should also reschedule their outings.

An earlier flood advisory for Hawaii island was extended this morning through 1:30 p.m. today. Radar at 10:09 a.m. showed bands of heavy rainfall moving over windward areas of the island with rain rate up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the NWS. Additional rain bands are expectred to move onshore from the east throughout the day.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidland Estates, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Honokaa, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pahoa, Kapaau, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, and Mountain View.

Also on Hawaii island, high winds on Thursday afternoon ignited a brush fire at the entrance of Puukohola Heiau and Spencer Beach Park, according to Hawaii County Fire Department, after a pickup truck caught on fire. Firefighters brought the brushfire under control in about two-and-a-half hours, and no injuries were reported. Approximately 30 acres were burned.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Hawaii island summits through 6 a.m. Saturday after cloudy, windy weather with snow showers graced the summits this morning.

Moisture brought in by strong winds combined with the approach of an upper-level disturbance threatens to produce periods of snowfall on the summits that could deposit up to 2 inches of additional snow accumulation.

At lower elevations, Hawaii County officials said the outside lanes of Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo are closed at Pauahi Street, along with Coconut Island, Honolii Beach and Spencer Beach Park.

Forecasters say the winds will begin to ease Saturday night, but unsettled weather is likely to continue into the middle of next week.