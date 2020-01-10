Kokua Line: Replace car’s missing title by mail or in person in Honolulu County

Qu estion : I have reached that age when I no longer feel comfortable driving, so I plan to sell my car and take the bus. Read more

Question: I have reached that age when I no longer feel comfortable driving, so I plan to sell my car and take the bus. Then I discovered that I lost the certificate of ownership of my car when I moved apartments two years ago. My questions to you: How can I get a duplicate certificate (not online since I’m not a computer person). Where do I go? What documents would I need to present (registration, proof of insurance, etc)? And what would be the cost?

Answer: In Honolulu County you’ll need to submit an Application for Duplicate Motor Vehicle Certificate of Title, which is Form CS-L MVR 10. This form is available online at 808ne.ws/titledup, but you can visit any satellite city hall to pick it up, or call the Motor Vehicle Registration section at 768-4324 and ask that a copy be mailed to you.

You don’t need to provide proof of insurance or registration with this form, but you’ll need to provide the car’s license plate number, make, vehicle identification number, registered owner of record, lien-holder of record (if any) and your address. You’ll also need to certify that you need a duplicate title because the original title has been lost, stolen, mutilated or defaced.

You can mail in the application to the address on the form if you get it notarized first (bring a picture ID to the notary), or you can process it in person at the satellite city hall, without notarization (you’ll still need a picture ID). Either way, the application fee is $10.

If you lack access to a free notary service, such as that available to some bank customers, it would be cheaper to handle this task in person at a satellite city hall. Plus, your duplicate title would be printed on the spot, according to the city.

Q: What are the rules regarding parking next to a driveway? How far from the driveway must a vehicle be? At what point from the driveway is the measurement taken?

A: “Vehicles are not allowed to park in front of, or within, four feet of either side of a driveway flare,” according to a city Department of Transportation Services brochure that illustrates the matter, at 808ne.ws/flare.

Q: My grandmother is elderly but mentally sharp. She lives with us and is getting frail physically. She worries that we can’t take care of her much longer. We work full time. She’s on Medicare. Will that pay for a care home?

A: No, Medicare generally doesn’t cover long-term care, also called custodial care, if that’s the only care your grandmother needs.

“Medicare does not cover care homes. Medicare will cover a limited number of days for stays in a skilled nursing facility, normally following hospitalization. It does not cover long-term stays in a skilled nursing facility. If a client requires ongoing skilled nursing care and cannot afford to pay, the client should apply for Medicaid long-term care coverage,” according to the city’s Aging and Disability Resource Center.

For more information, check elderlyaffairs.com or call ADRC’s help line at 768-7700.

The Medicare.gov website says that most long-term care isn’t medical care, but rather help with basic personal tasks such as bathing, dressing and going to the bathroom.

Mahalo

A big mahalo to the Honolulu Fire Department Olomana Station No. 39 for assisting us when our roof was damaged during the wind and rain storm on Dec. 25. They quickly responded and temporarily patched the damaged roof while it was raining. Mahalo! — The Itamura ohana

Mahalo

On Dec. 30, Sammy, a supervisor at Kapolei Zippy’s, helped me redeem holiday gift cards in a complicated situation. She resolved the dilemma with compassion and understanding. Thank you, Sammy! — Grateful customer

