Hawaii men’s volleyball team overpowers Harvard

Senior hitter Colton Cowell put down 13 kills and No. 1 Hawaii ran its home winning streak to 21 with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Harvard in tonight’s second match of the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic volleyball tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov added 12 kills for the Warriors (4-0), who defeated a nonconference opponent for an 18th consecutive time. Hawaii will go for its third title in this event when taking on Grand Canyon (1-1) in Saturday’s 7 p.m finale.

The Lopes swept Emmanuel 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 in today’s first match.

The Lions (0-2) meet the Crimson (1-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sophomore hitter Campbell Schoenfeld led Harvard with 11 kills.