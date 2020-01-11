Browns still coachless as 2-week search drags on

CLEVELAND >> The interviews are over. The wait continues. The Browns are still coachless.

After meeting with eight candidates over the past two weeks, Cleveland still hasn’t decided on a choice for its next coach. The uncertainty could carry through another NFL playoff weekend for a team that began this year with big expectations and fired Freddie Kitchens after a 6-10 season.

Owner Jimmy Haslam and his search committee, guided by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for seven hours Friday. But the six-time Super Bowl winner returned to Boston without being offered a job that he’s been connected with three times.

McDaniels was thought to be favored by Haslam, who has fired five coaches since buying the Browns in 2012. But at this point, there doesn’t seem to be any clear front-runner, and it’s possible the Browns could be waiting for today’s playoff games to conclude before making their next move.

Two candidates, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, will go head to head in what could be a final, live audition for the Browns. Two others, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, have playoff games this weekend.

The Browns are hiring a coach before finding a new general manager to replace John Dorsey, who left after refusing to accept a lesser role. The team is already starting that process to find a new executive.

Cleveland requested permission to interview Indianapolis assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their GM vacancy, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The Browns could make other requests, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing its plans.

Dodds, who has spent the past three seasons with the Colts, has history with Saleh. They worked together in Seattle from 2011-13 and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Haslam wants his new coach to have input in helping pick his next GM.

Stefanski was a finalist a year ago and the 37-year-old is considered one of the league’s rising coaching stars. So is Saleh, and the fiery 40-year-old reportedly blew away the Browns during his meeting with them last week.

Per NFL rules, the Browns can’t officially hire a coach until his current team’s season ends, so it could be that the Browns are just in a holding pattern. They can reach an agreement with a candidate, but a contract can’t be signed.

Haslam and his group also interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy was the first candidate to meet with the Browns, but he was hired by Dallas.