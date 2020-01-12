2 men injured in head-on collision near Ala Moana Center

Two men were taken to the hospital after an apparent head-on collision Saturday night.
One man was critically injured and the other was seriously injured, Emergency Medical Services reported. Both men are approximately in their 30’s.
The incident happened fronting 1357 Kapiolani Blvd. at around 11:30 p.m.
