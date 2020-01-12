Hawaii island firefighters rescue bus driver stalled in flash flood

Hawaii County firefighters extricated a 72-year-old driver trapped early this morning inside the bus she was driving after she attempted to drive through flooding water in Kau.

The driver was trying to cross water flowing on Highway 11 at the 59-mile marker near Kawa Flats when her bus stalled, the Hawaii Fire Department said.

A fire official said the water was roughly 5- to 6-feet deep at the location, which frequently floods at that point on the highway.

The woman was the only occupant of the bus, which was not moving during the rescue.

Three units, including a medic unit, responded to the 12:13 a.m. call. The first unit arrived on scene at 12:26 a.m.

Firefighters extricated the woman safely from the bus under hazardous conditions. She did not require any medical attention, the fire department said.