Prosecutors decline to charge man accused of trying to strangle woman in Haleiwa

Prosecutors on Saturday declined to pursue a case in which a 47-year-old man allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend with her purse strap and his shoelace in Haleiwa a day earlier.

Police released the man Saturday without charges, but would not provide details on why prosecutors declined the attempted murder case and did not charge him with any crime.

The man and woman were arguing when the man allegedly used her purse strap to try to strangle her. When it broke, he allegedly used his shoelace, which caused her to lose consciousness, police said.

Police said the man called 911 when she fell unconscious.

Police arrested him at 8:30 a.m. Friday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder at a Farrington Highway address in Haleiwa.

Prosecutors were unavailable today to provide a reason for the man’s release.