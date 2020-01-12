Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. Send corrections to Christie Wilson at 529-4728 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Sensei Farms Lanai farmhouse and storage/distribution buildings are powered by a photovoltaic system. Full build-out on the site involves adding five more greenhouses, two of which are being framed now, for a total of nine greenhouses. Each greenhouse is to be powered by a photovoltaic array connected to Tesla batteries. Information was inaccurate in a story on Page 1 of the Jan. 5 Maui edition.