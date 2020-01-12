comscore Fresh salad supports up-and-coming Maui farmers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fresh salad supports up-and-coming Maui farmers

  • By Maui County Farm Bureau, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:20 p.m.

Greg Gifford is one of the founding chefs of the “Localicious, Dine Out Maui” program, which aims to keep agriculture thriving on Maui by raising money for the Maui County Farm Bureau’s “Growing Future Farmers” campaign. Read more

