Man, lying on road, apparently drunk when hit by truck near Ala Moana

A man in his 30s was apparently drunk when he was struck by a pickup truck early Sunday morning in the Ala Moana area.

Police said alcohol was a factor on the part of the man, who was lying in the roadway when he was hit at 3:55 a.m. at Kona Street prior to Piikoi Street.

Police said a 31-year-old man got into his parked Ford F-150, put it into drive and struck the man lying in front of his truck.

The struck by the vehicle was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

Speed and alcohol were not factors on the part of the F-150 driver.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.