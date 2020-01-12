Woman dies after being shot on vacant state farm land in Wahiawa

A woman in her 30s was shot Saturday morning in a remote area near Whitmore Village in Wahiawa. Read more

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died, Honolulu police said.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the woman was on the phone with a friend who overheard the woman arguing with a male. The friend located the woman and called the Honolulu Emergency Services. She told police that while she was on the phone she heard a crash and then a gunshot.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. near Kaukonahua Road and Kameha­meha Highway.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before transporting her to a trauma facility.

Police were still looking for the shooter as of Saturday night.

The shooting happened on undeveloped land owned by the state Department of Agriculture.

Two vehicles were towed from the site, one of them a Jeep with a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield. The bullet that caused the hole is believed to be the shot that hit the woman.

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz (D, Wahiawa-Whitmore- ­Mililani Mauka) said the area is not being actively used and is rife with illegal activity.

“There’s very little activity in that area right now,” he said by phone Saturday night. “There’s squatters, there’s illegal dumping.”

Dela Cruz said he is preparing a bill to reintroduce enforcement in the area, creating an agency similar to the law enforcement arm of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), but for agricultural land across the state.

“So what we’re trying to set up is something similar to DOCARE except for ag,” he said. “This would allow us to do something similar with the focus on ag lands, and hopefully it wouldn’t be limited to just state ag lands but ag lands in general.”

Dela Cruz said farmers at one time had security patrols on their land day and night, but “as they greatly diminished, you don’t have that same work force out there.”

That has led to an increase in vagrancy and crop theft, he said.