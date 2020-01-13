Flash flood watch remains as rainy, windy weather persists

Cloudy skies and rain are expected to continue today, forecasters said, and a flash flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood watch from Niihau to the Big Island interior, due to the threat of locally heavy rainfall on rain-soaked grounds.

“Any heavy showers that develop will lead to runoff in streams and rivers, increasing the potential for flash flooding,” the advisory said.

No relief is in sight from strong and and gusty winds, which are expected to last through most of this week.

Today will be mostly cloudy and windy, with locally heavy rainfall. Highs range from 77 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit, with easterly winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour, and gusts up to 50 mph. Lows tonight are forecast to range from 67 to 72 degrees.

The highest levels of rain on Sunday were recorded on Hawaii island, with 6.83 inches at Naalehu, a total of 2.41 inches was recorded Sunday at Aiea Heights on Oahu.

Forecasters said the threat of heavy showers will gradually diminish heading into Wednesday, but trades will remain locally strong and gusty, and bring showers to the windward side.

A high surf advisory also remains in effect for the east facing shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island due to gale-force trades through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Rough surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected through Wednesday, then lower to 6 to 10 feet Wednesday night.

The public should be aware of strong breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

A gale warning for leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island remains through 6 p.m. today.

A brown water advisory has been issued for the island of Maui due to stormwater runoff in coastal waters.