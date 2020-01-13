Jury deliberation begins over game room murder suspect

A jury began deliberating today the fate of Manu Sorensen, the man accused of firing a single shot that killed a patron at an illegal Ala Moana game room.

Sorensen is on trial for murder, first-degree robbery and three firearm charges in the death of 31-year-old Jacob Feliciano at Gameroom Rock Za Sura at 1726 Kapiolani Blvd. Murder carries a mandatory life term with the possibility of parole. The jury also has an option of manslaughter, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

Feliciano was shot Sept. 29, 2018, during a botched robbery by Sorensen and a second suspect, Robin Paakaula, whose trial is pending.