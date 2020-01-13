Landlord’s ‘ridiculous’ rent demand blamed for closing of Ala Moana’s Mai Tai Bar

The popular Mai Tai Bar at Ala Moana Center will close on Feb. 23 along with Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. due to a lease rental dispute that has made way for the Olive Garden.

Jim DuFault, chief operations officer for Bubba Gump, wrote in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, that “due to the landlord’s ridiculous demand substantially raising our rent, Mai Tai Bar and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. located in Ala Moana Center will cease operations February 23, 2020.”

“We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to relocate them to our sister properties in Honolulu and Maui,” he said. “Moreover, we are now cautioning both the landlord or any subsequent tenant that if they steal our Mai Tai intellectual property, they will both be met with a substantial lawsuit.”

Ala Moana Center didn’t immediately respond for comment.

Olive Garden is planning to open its first Hawaii restaurant at the state’s largest mall after years of its TV commercials running in Hawaii.

The Italian-American restaurant chain filed a $50,000 building permit for Suite 3247, which is currently occupied by the Mai Tai Bar.