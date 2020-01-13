Man in serious condition with gunshot wounds dropped off at Kuakini hospital

Emergency Medical Services took a man to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition after he sustained gunshot wounds to his body, according to EMS.
The man in his 30s was initially dropped off at the emergency room at Kuakini Medical Center shortly before 11:30 a.m. today.
EMS personnel arrived at the hospital and took him to Queen’s.
This report will be updated as more details become available.
