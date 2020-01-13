Maui man dies in head-on motorcycle crash

Maui police identified a 49-year-old man who died in a head-on motorcycle crash in Kihei over the weekend.
Gregory Eugene Martindale, of Kihei, was not wearing a helmet while driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on South Kihei Road, Maui police said.
About 10:45 p.m. Friday, he was heading north-bound when he crashed head-on into a Toyota 4-Runner turning left onto Uwapo Road.
Martindale was ejected onto the roadway and taken in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he died.
Two people in the 4-Runner were both wearing seat belts and not injured.
This was Maui’s 2nd traffic fatality this year compared to two at the same time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.