Maui man dies in head-on motorcycle crash

Maui police identified a 49-year-old man who died in a head-on motorcycle crash in Kihei over the weekend.

Gregory Eugene Martindale, of Kihei, was not wearing a helmet while driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on South Kihei Road, Maui police said.

About 10:45 p.m. Friday, he was heading north-bound when he crashed head-on into a Toyota 4-Runner turning left onto Uwapo Road.

Martindale was ejected onto the roadway and taken in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

Two people in the 4-Runner were both wearing seat belts and not injured.

This was Maui’s 2nd traffic fatality this year compared to two at the same time last year.