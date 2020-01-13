comscore Woman fatally shot near Whitmore Village is identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman fatally shot near Whitmore Village is identified

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 pm
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A bullet hole through the windshield of a Jeep was visible as it was towed, Saturday, from an access road near Whitmore Village. Malia Soma-Valmoja, 30, of Wahiawa was in a remote area near Whitmore Village where she was on her cell phone with a friend sometime before 9 a.m. Saturday

A woman fatally shot near Whitmore Village Saturday has been identified as Malia Soma-Valmoja, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Soma-Valmoja, 30, of Wahiawa was in a remote area near Whitmore Village where she was on her cell phone with a friend sometime before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the friend overheard the woman arguing with a male. The friend also told police she heard a crash and then a gunshot.

Police said the friend located Soma-Valmoja and called Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated her and took her in critical condition to a hospital where she later died.

Police recovered two vehicles from the scene, one of which is a Jeep with a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail said detectives are following up on leads in the murder investigation.

