Woman fatally shot near Whitmore Village is identified

A woman fatally shot near Whitmore Village Saturday has been identified as Malia Soma-Valmoja, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.
Soma-Valmoja, 30, of Wahiawa was in a remote area near Whitmore Village where she was on her cell phone with a friend sometime before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the friend overheard the woman arguing with a male. The friend also told police she heard a crash and then a gunshot.
Police said the friend located Soma-Valmoja and called Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated her and took her in critical condition to a hospital where she later died.
Police recovered two vehicles from the scene, one of which is a Jeep with a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield.
Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail said detectives are following up on leads in the murder investigation.
