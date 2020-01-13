Letters: EV incentives needed for clean transportation; Sue fossil fuel companies; Stand up for livable wage for poor workers

EV incentives needed for clean transportation; Hypocritical to use gas, sue fossil fuel companies; Stand up for livable wage for poor workers. Read more

The Star-Advertiser’s editorial board accurately highlighted Hawaii’s need to shed its rank as the most petroleum- dependent state (“Renewable energy faces challenges,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Jan. 6).

The suggestion, however, that electric vehicle (EV) incentives should be allowed to expire this year is at odds with this position and would ultimately make the transition more difficult.

EVs account for only about 1% of the state’s total registered passenger vehicles. While early adopters may have been motivated by eco-friendly intentions, future customers may need more to switch. In our experience interacting with interested EV buyers and auto sales associates, it is clear that incentives contribute heavily to the decision to buy electric.

EVs reduce our contribution to climate change and can actually help Hawaii’s utilities integrate more renewables through managed charging. Our state’s EV incentives should not only be extended, but expanded to enable more residents to make the clean transportation shift.

Lauren Reichelt

Clean transportation director, Blue Planet Foundation

Hypocritical to use gas, sue fossil fuel companies

There have been a few letters written to the paper in favor of suing fossil fuel companies over global warming.

I guess these same people would sue a car company if they got in a wreck, because the car company made the car. They would also sue a gun manufacturer if they accidentally shot someone, because the gun company made the gun.

Unless these people have completely stopped using gas, they are contributing to global warming. I guess they are now walking or using a bike for transportation, or they are hypocrites.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

Unlike politicians, Trump gets things done

I’m somewhat amused by the letters sent to you by disgruntled Democrats here in Honolulu.

It seems that they absolutely cannot understand why anyone would have voted for President Donald Trump, and that there must be something wrong with those of us who did.

I voted for the president and as far as I know, there’s nothing wrong with me or the president. Trump is not a politician. He is a problem-solver and probably the best problem-solver ever to sit in the Oval Office.

He knows how to get things done. You may not like the way he gets things done, but he is incredibly effective in what he does. As he promised, he is making America great again in spite of the entire Democratic Party trying to stand in his way.

I suggest that anti-Trumpers adjust themselves to his presidency as he is almost certain to our president for another four years.

God bless America.

Robert Vogtritter

Waikiki

Republicans choose to support a liar

Republicans will go down in history as supporting a crooked and lying president. For those who are fighting for re-election, is it that important to support a dictator, or a soon-to-be banana republic? What is more important, their job or their moral upbringing?

As a representative or senator, one could easily find a job as a lobbyist. It’s time for U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Cory Gardner to do the right thing. Vote for impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Most everyone knows Trump is a liar except for his followers. Behind Trump’s back, the Republican members of Congress do not agree with him, but they don’t have the guts to say it in public.

With all the money Trump takes in illegally (emoluments), and the millions of taxpayer dollars wasted on his parties at Mar-a-Lago, he has not earned the right to be president of the U.S. Wake up, voters, and do the right thing.

Roland Ho

Waikele

Target violent criminals, not those who vape

The time has arrived for the voters of Hawaii to take back the power of the people. While violent crimes have escalated, state Sen. Roz Baker and state Rep. John Mizuno plan to introduce bills to regulate the vaping industry — totally ignoring the welfare and safety of our citizens and visitors, which should be one of the top priorities and concerns for this year’s legislative agenda.

Vaping is an individual choice, but victims of violent crimes have no control over predatory individuals. This is where political and legislative action should be the focus.

Reconsider reinstating the death penalty for predators regardless of the age who blatantly commit the act of murder against children. the elderly, law enforcement officers and emergency responders. Perhaps just having the death penalty will help reduce acts of violent crimes.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

Stand up for livable wage for poor workers

On Jan. 8, the coalition Raise Up Hawaii, which fights for Hawaii’s poorest workers to get paid a more livable wage of $15 to $17 an hour, signaled the Legislature that it will continue to work to get a law passed that gives Hawaii’s workers some economic justice.

Our state lawmakers accepted pay raises for themselves from our tax dollars. Will they have the decency to stand up for the many thousands of workers who deserve a better life?

Raymond Catania

Lihue

Sheehan credited with improving commission

Congratulations and a great mahalo to Loretta Sheehan for doing an outstanding job as chairperson of the Honolulu Police Commission for the past two years (“Sheehan replaced as Police Commission chairwoman,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 10).

The people needed the change from the former leadership. Sheehan’s style of being very direct, upfront and somewhat confrontational was needed to bring the commission to a level of competency as it is today.

The kind of leadership to stand alone in the disapproval of granting former Police Chief Louis Kealoha $250,000 as he retired was indeed proof of her capabilities. Hawaii is a land of aloha but in many past cases, aloha and ohana influenced criminal injustices.

James Kataoka

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813