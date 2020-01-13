comscore Ferd Lewis: Australia’s other Smith gives country reason to cheer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Australia’s other Smith gives country reason to cheer

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When you share the same name and hometown as a national sports icon it can be difficult to carve out an identity for yourself. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 12, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up