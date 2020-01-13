Ferd Lewis: Australia’s other Smith gives country reason to cheer

When you share the same name and hometown as a national sports icon it can be difficult to carve out an identity for yourself. Read more

But Cameron Smith, the Australian golfer, took a significant and emotional step Sunday in winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, his first PGA Tour individual title.

In the last fading light of a gray, rainy day, Smith rolled in a two-putt par from 10 feet on the first hole of sudden death to complete a stirring comeback victory over Brendan Steele with an 11-under par 269 amid the muck and mire at Waialae Country Club, requiring the highest winning score for the event since 2005.

Soon after, in a heartfelt video message addressed to the folks back home battling raging wildfires, including an uncle who lost his home, Smith said, “We did it. It has been a long time in coming. I’m thinking about you guys back home. I wish I was there to help you guys out. Hope this (victory) brings a bit of a smile to your face.”

Then, the 26-year-old Brisbane native awaited what would be sure to bring one to him, a hoped-for congratulatory message from the “other” Cameron Smith, Australia’s National Rugby League all-time scoring leader and national team captain, 10 years his senior.

“I would say he’s like my hero at home, so I hope so,” said Smith, who, as a youngster, once stood in line to have his youth league rugby jersey signed. “I (also) met him two or three years ago at a camp. He came out and we threw the footie (ball) around. Definitely a day I’ll never forget.”

Sunday was a day that Smith, the golfer, could have scarcely imagined when he initially and awkwardly started out at Waialae on Thursday, the tournament’s opening day. Especially the way his round quickly sunk to 4 over par —bogey and triple bogey — through the first two holes.

But, in dedicating himself to the cause of raising money for disaster relief at home by donating for every birdie, Smith persisted and eventually found his equilibrium, battling back to reach an even-par 70 for the day.

“I just wanted to make birdies,” Smith said. “Every one of them, every birdie putt I had, just meant that little bit more. Rather than kind of wanting to make it, I almost felt like I had to make it.”

That set the tone for what Smith would call “a big fight all week, basically.” One that had the look of futility for a while Sunday as Steele, who held or shared the 36- and 54-hole leads, soared to a three-stroke advantage after 11 holes.

Webb Simpson and Ryan Palmer caught up with Smith at 10 under by the 15th hole and stayed with him there heading to the 18th.

Amid the hunt for lost balls and a break to squeegee the green at 18, Steele went up the left side and ended up with a par while Smith birdied to tie and force a playoff.

Steele lamented, “(I) held the lead for a long time. Felt like it was kind of mine to win. But I did everything that I could there. There is nothing that I’m upset about. Just didn’t quite get it figured out and do it at the right time.”

For Smith, the opportunity to make a name for himself while providing some relief back home, was one he was determined not to let get away. “It is definitely going to be one I never forget, for sure.”

