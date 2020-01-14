Fallen tree blocking Honolulu-bound lane of Likelike Highway near Wilson Tunnel

A fallen is tree is blocking the Honolulu-bound right lane of the Likelike Highway after the Wilson Tunnel this afternoon.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the area.
