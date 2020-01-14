The Plaza Club in downtown Honolulu to close in April

The Plaza Club in downtown Honolulu will close in April, the club’s general manager said.

Randall Ha said in a letter that the private restaurant and venue on the 20th and 21st floors of Pioneer Plaza will close April 12.

Ha said the 20th floor will be converted to office space, while the future of the 21st floor is still being evaluated. The possibilities include an upscale lounge open to the public or renovations to turn it into additional office space. Ha said ideas are still be taken for what to do with the floor.

The Plaza Club’s website markets it as a “chic and modern venue” that can be used for birthdays, graduations and holiday parties, as well as the “ultimate destination for business meetings, special events and downtown pau hana gatherings.”

The club was founded and opened in 1979. Its current owner, MW Group, took over in 2009.