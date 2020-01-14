On the Move: Takayama, Kurosu and Okihara

First Insurance has announced the promotions and transition of three of its employees as part of the succession plan for Executive Vice President Steve Tabussi. Read more

First Insurance has announced the promotions and transition of three of its employees as part of the succession plan for Executive Vice President Steve Tabussi:

>> Todd Takayama has been given the additional title of chief underwriting officer with executive oversight of the company’s corporate, personal and commercial underwriting divisions. Takayama is also senior vice president of First Insurance.

>> Kevin Kurosu was promoted to vice president of commercial underwriting in July.

>> Darren Okihara has transitioned from vice president of sales and marketing to vice president of affiliate collaboration and broker relations.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.