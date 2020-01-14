comscore Nick Rolovich heading to Washington State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Nick Rolovich heading to Washington State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Pride Rock” has lost its leader. Nick Rolovich, 40, has informed University of Hawaii officials he will resign as the school’s head football coach to accept the head coaching job at Washington State. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 13, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 14, 2020

Scroll Up