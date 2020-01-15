Former KITV sportscaster Rick Quan returns to station as news anchor

KITV4 Island News announced today the return to the station and to Hawaii of veteran broadcast journalist Rick Quan.

Quan will join the staff on Feb. 3, and in mid-February will begin co-anchoring the 10 p.m. news with Mika Miyashima.

Quan worked for seven years at KITV as a sports anchor and reporter before moving to the San Francisco Bay area where he worked for KPIX-TV and KGO-TV.

“We are thrilled Rick is coming back to KITV,” the station’s news director Janice Gin said in a news release. “He is a true professional who has so much experience and energy to offer our community,” adding his heart has “always been here in Hawaii.”

Quan has received two regional Emmys, recognition from the Associated Press, the Peninsula Press Club and the Radio-TV News Directors Association, KITV said.

While at KITV, he was named Hawaii Sportscaster of the Year by local sportscasters and sportswriters.

“It is truly a dream come true to return to the islands and work for my former station,” Quan said. “Honolulu has changed a lot since I last worked here but the spirit of aloha remains strong. I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Miyashima will co-anchor KITV’s 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. weekday broadcasts with Brenton Awa.