Hawaii’s Office of Elections to send postcard reminders of vote-by-mail transition

The state Office of Elections will be mailing over 658,000 postcards to active registered voters in Hawaii to raise awareness of its transition to by-mail voting in the 2020 elections.

The postcards will be part of a series of election-related mail to inform the public; voters should expect the postcards to arrive in seven to 10 days.

“We want to remind voters that receipt of an election mailing now ensures they will receive their ballot for the upcoming election. As Hawaii transitions to voting by mail, it is important that voters keep their registration up to date, as ballots, by law, are not forwardable,” Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said in a news release today.

Registered voters will receive their ballots in the mail starting with this year’s primary election. There are 769,000 registered voters in Hawaii, but over 14% of them are inactive because of outdated addresses.

The Office of Elections suggests to those who do not receive their ballots to visit www.olvr.hawaii.gov to check their voter registration.

Hawaii officially switched to voting by mail during the 2019 legislative session via Act 136.

According to the state, over 80% of voters mailed in absentee ballots during the 2014 primary elections.

A limited number of “voter service centers” will remain open starting 10 business days prior through the day of the election for those who decide to deliver their ballots in person and those with special needs. The centers will also provide same-day registration and voting, according to the new law.