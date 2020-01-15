1,700 gallons of wastewater spills at Pearl Harbor

U.S. Navy personnel responded to a wastewater spill resulting from three overflowing manholes at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this morning.

The spill occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Merry Point Landing in front of a lift station and entered a nearby storm drain that empties into the ocean. It was caused by an electrical malfunction at a lift station nearby.

Notifications to personnel and staff to limit access were quickly completed with necessary signage posted and the Navy also notified the state Department of Health.

Most of the 1,700 gallons that spilled over were unrecoverable, the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii reported.

The electrical issue was repaired, and wastewater operations returned to normal. The area around the manholes was cleaned around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.