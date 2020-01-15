comscore Lawmakers and Ige back bills for housing and tax relief and for working families | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers and Ige back bills for housing and tax relief and for working families

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 p.m.

In a sharp break with political tradition, Gov. David Ige joined leaders from the state House and Senate at a news conference Tuesday to announce a complex package of tax relief, affordable-housing plans and a preschool development program, all designed to provide cost-of-living relief to Hawaii’s low-income and working-class residents. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai firefighters rescue 13 hikers at Hanakapiai

Scroll Up