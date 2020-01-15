comscore The Plaza Club in downtown Honolulu to close in April | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The Plaza Club in downtown Honolulu to close in April

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

The Plaza Club’s website markets it as a “chic and modern venue” that can be used for birthdays, graduations and holiday parties. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai firefighters rescue 13 hikers at Hanakapiai

Scroll Up