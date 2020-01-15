Wet, windy weather continues for Hawaii as high surf pounds east shores

A high surf advisory remains in place as a cold front making its way toward the Hawaiian islands is expected to arrive Thursday.

The National Weather Service has a high surf advisory for the east shores of isles from Kauai to the Big Island in place through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Rough surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected for east shores today, before lowering to 5 to 8 feet tonight.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

The state Health Department has issued brown water advisories for all shores of Maui and the Big Island, as well as West Kauai and other Garden Isle shores, due to heavy rains and stormwater runoff entering coastal waters. The department said rough ocean conditions resulted in shoreline erosion and turbid conditions in waters fronting the Kauai Sheraton.

The public is advised to stay out of turbid waters and stormwater runoff due to possible contamination by land-based pollutants.

Today’s skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs ranging from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 68 to 73 degrees.

Forecasters say windy trades are expected to hang around today due to a low-pressure system northwest of the isles. Scattered showers are expected windward, especially in the overnight to early morning hours.

A cold front, meanwhile, is moving in on Thursday, and is expected to bring more showers while decreasing wind speeds. Wet weather is expected to continue through Saturday morning.