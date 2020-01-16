BWS responds to water main break in Kaaawa

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a broken main in Kaaawa this evening.
The city reported the break at 51-444 Kamehameha Highway near Polinalina Road at 9:34 p.m., and once repairs begin, south-bound traffic will be diverted to Hiiakai Road.
A water wagon will be set up on Polinalina Road for the the 25 homes that will be without water while repairs are being made.
