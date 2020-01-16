Camp Smith evacuates three buildings after suspicious package found

A suspicious package was found at Camp Smith today, according to a message on the Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Facebook.

The package was found in the U.S Marine Corps Forces, Pacific buildings, the Marine Corps said in a post about 12:30 p.m.

Emergency officials evacuated Buildings 1, 4 and 80.

All personnel should stay clear of the base until further notice, MCBH said. Emergency personnel are responding, and the base has been secured, MCBH said.

MCBH said it will post updates on the MCBH Facebook page and other social media.