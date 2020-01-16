Man, 40, arrested in Wahiawa armed robbery

Patrol officers nabbed a 32-year-old man who robbed a 40-year-old man at gunpoint in Wahiawa, police say.

Police said the suspect threatened the victim at at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday and demanded money.

Police did not disclose the exact location of where the robbery took place.

A struggle ensued between the victim and alleged gunman. Police said the perpetrator took cash from the victim and fled in a vehicle.

Patrol officers responded and later located the suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.