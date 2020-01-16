comscore Fire breaks out in Makiki high-rise apartment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fire breaks out in Makiki high-rise apartment

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:50 pm
  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Firemen put out a fire today at 1630 Liholiho St. in Makiki.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment fire today in Makiki.

Firefighters were dispatched about 2:15 p.m. to the Camelot building at 1630 Liholiho St.

The fire was reported to be on the sixth floor of the building. It was reported under control about 2:30 p.m. and extinguished shortly afterwards, according to radio communications.

Emergency Medical Services said a 58-year-old woman sustained an ankle injury while evacuating the building and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

