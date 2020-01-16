comscore Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell proposes study of traffic congestion pricing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell proposes study of traffic congestion pricing

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

Transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft practice “surge pricing” when demand for their serv­ices is highest. Hotels and airlines charge more during busy times. Read more

Previous Story
Over 100 rally at state Capitol to support fight against human trafficking

Scroll Up