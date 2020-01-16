To Do: TLC, Shin Lim, Rick Springfield, ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

Highlights of events coming up in the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

JAN. 23-24

Canadian-Chinese magician Shin Lim, master of stunning card tricks, has won awards from the International Federation of the Society of Magicians, amazed Penn & Teller and took top place in “America’s Got Talent” — twice.

6:30 p.m. / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $75-$85 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

JAN. 31-FEB. 1

The Force returns in a form more powerful than you can possibly imagine: the original “Star Wars: A New Hope,” set to live music performed by the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, and 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 1 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $27-$89 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

FEB. 8

Grammy winner Rick Springfield rode hits like “Jessie’s Girl,” and “An Affair of the Heart” to screen success, starring in “General Hospital,” “Supernatural” and “American Horror Story.”

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $90-$105 / hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

FEB. 14-18

Hawaii Opera Theatre presents Mozart’s clever comedy “The Marriage of Figaro.” The Count’s lustful advances toward his maidservant Susanna take on a new light in this era of #MeToo.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $34-$130 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

FEB. 15

’90’s girl group TLC, with huge hits like “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs,” makes a post-Valentine’s Day appearance.

8 p.m. / Blaisdell Arena / $69-$249 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> You will be so glad to have time with the great Carol Burnett. 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, Blaisdell Concert Hall, $65-$175, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

>> Mariah Carey has had more No. 1 singles than anyone except the Beatles. March 10, Blaisdell Arena, $65.75 to $255.75, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000