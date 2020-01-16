comscore No. 10 Kahuku pulls out boys basketball upset of No. 3 Kalaheo in overtime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 10 Kahuku pulls out boys basketball upset of No. 3 Kalaheo in overtime

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Lokana Enos scored 16 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 1:53 left in overtime, as No. 10 Kahuku stunned No. 3 Kalaheo 63-53 at the Mustangs’ gym on Wednesday night. Read more

