Scoreboard – Jan. 16, 2020

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> Big West women: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> PacWest men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at St. Francis School.

>> PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at St. Francis School.

>> ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha I-AA, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division III boys: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

>> OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser at Kalani, Kaimuki at Moanalua, Castle at Roosevelt, Kalaheo at McKinley, Farrington at Kailua, 7 p.m.

GOLF

>> PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 10:20 a.m., at Hualalai Golf Club.

SOCCER

>> ILH girls: Damien at Punahou II, 4:15 p.m.

SURFING

>> Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

>> ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at Damien, 6 p.m.

>> ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy at Halawa gym, 6:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m., at Halawa gym.

GOLF

>> PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 10 a.m., at Hualalai Golf Club.

SAILING

>> College coed: UH Alumnae Regatta, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

>> College women: UH Alumnae Regatta, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

>> ILH boys: Saint Louis vs. Damien at Kapiolani park field 2; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Punahou; Pac-Five at Kamehameha; games at 4:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

>> ILH: Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin 4 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Hanalani at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani; Kamehameha at Punahou, meets at 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

>> ILH boys: Pac-Five vs. Damien, Saint Louis vs. ‘Iolani, Kamehameha vs. Punahou, Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou; Damien vs. Kamehameha, matches begin at 5:30 p.m., at Punahou.

>> ILH girls: Round robin, at Punahou, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MAKUA ALI’I

Wednesday

Aikane 20, Fat Katz 16

Bad Company 14, Firehouse 3

Golden Eagles 16, Na Kahuna 7

Hikina 22, Lokahi 20

Hui Ohana 12, Hawaiians 9

Makules 11, Zen 9

Waipio 18, Pearl Harbor 10

Xpress 20, Sportsmen 8

Yankees 12, Na Pueo 8

SOCCER

BIIF

Boys Varsity, Wednesday

>> Konawaena 9, Ka‘u 0

ILH

Girls Varsity, Wednesday

>> ‘Iolani 7, Sacred Hearts 0

Goal scorers – ‘Iolani: Kaila Rachilin 2, Chryssa Chiu, Hailey Kawamura, Marea Lee, Kelsey Takahashi, Kk Uemoto.

Boys Varsity, Tuesday

>> Punahou 5, Le Jardin 0

>> Saint Louis 1, Kamehameha 0

Goal scorers –Punahou: N/A. Saint Louis: Matt Sakamoto.

OIA

Girls Varsity, Monday

>> Kailua 4, Kalani 1

BASKETBALL

Sunday

American Basketball Association

>> Hawaii Swish 97, Portland 95

Leading scorers – Hawaii: Geremy Robinson 28, Leon Ballard 24, Josh Ko 21.

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

>> Kamehameha-Hawaii 60, Honokaa 37

Leading scorers–Kamehameha-Hawaii: Darius Olloway 20. Honokaa: Emery Eberhard 14.

Girls Varsity

>> Konawaena 99, Ka‘u 5

Leading scorers – Konawaena: Kaliana Salazar-Harrell 27, Jayla Medeiros 18, Caiyle Kaupu 16, Kayla Pak 15, Braelyn Kauhi 10.

Girls Junior Varsity

>> Konawaena 56, Ka‘u 4

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity, Division I

>> Saint Louis 58, Damien 57

Leading scorers – Saint Louis: Aiva Arquette 16, Isaac Silva 14, AJ Bianco 13. Damien: H. Bayudan 17, B. Forbes 13, J. Holtz 12.

Boys Varsity, Division I-AA

>> Punahou 66, Maryknoll 38

Boys Varsity, Division II

>> Hanalani 67, University 39

>> Hawaii Baptist 71, Le Jardin 36

Leading scorers – Hanalani: N/A. University: N/A. Hawaii Baptist: Justin Ishida 20, Makua Marumoto 15, Jackson Lincoln 12. Le Jardin: Steven Duke Thomas 18, Riley Brunel 13.

Boys Varsity, Division III

>> Assets 41, Lanakila Baptist 29

>> Hawaiian Mission 69, Island Pacific 27

Leading scorers – Assets: Ian Canute 12. Lanakila Baptist: Makoa Chambrella 10. Hawaiian Mission: Maka Brede 27, Sage Akina-Garrigus 10, Jared Moran 10. Island Pacific: Andrew Lu 10.

Wednesday

Girls Varsity, Division I

>> Mid-Pacific 33, Sacred Hearts 30

Leading scorers– Mid-Pacific: Caylina Lindbo 7, Madisyn Sagawa 7. Sacred Hearts: Te’Hiwa Medeiros 10.

Tuesday

Girls Varsity, Division I

>> Maryknoll 55, ‘Iolani 51

Leading scorers – Maryknoll: Serenity Moananu 16. ‘Iolani: Lily Wahinekapu 23, Jovi Lefotu 12.

Girls Varsity, Division II

>> Hawaii Baptist 62, ‘Iolani 29

>> Le Jardin 44, University 41

>> Punahou 43, Damien 41

Leading scorers–Hawaii Baptist: Sasha Philip 13. ‘Iolani: Myla Pellegrini 18. Le Jardin: Maddie Venezia 14, Ellie Diersbock 11, Melia Swirsky 11. University: Makena Tong 15, Lily Awai 10, Faith Fautanu 10. Punahou: N/A. Damien: N/A.

OIA

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

>> Kailua 48, McKinley 44

>> Kaimuki 70, Farrington 65

Leading scorers – Kailua: Lydell Romero 14, Michael Kim 12. McKinley: Frank Camacho 18, Christian Ababa 10. Kaimuki: Kobe Moananu 12, Rashawn Betiru 17, Trini Lucas 16, Jonah Faasoa 10. Farrington: Jem Kouch 21, RJ Wong 15, Isaiah Rios 14.

Boys Junior Varsity

>> Farrington 59, Kaimuki 37

>> Kailua 38, McKinley 33

COLLEGE WOMEN TENNIS

No. 14 Washington 5, Hawaii 1

Wednesday, at UH Tennis Courts



Women’s singles

1. #102 Vanessa Wong, UW, def. Petra Melounova, UH, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

2. Natsuho Arakawa, UW, def. #91 Bojana Markovic, UH, 6-4, 6-1.

3. #88 Katarina Kopcalic, UW, def. #103 Satsuki Takamura, UH, 6-4, 6-1.

4. Sedona Gallagher, UW, def. Nikola Dolakova, UH, 6-0, 6-2.

5. Michelle Pits, UH, def. Nika Zupancic, UH, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

6. Zoey Weil, UW, def. Madison Kim, UH, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

Order of finish: Singles (4,2,3,6,1,5).

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Today through Saturday

First round tee times

Player, Tee Time

Hale Irwin 10:20 a.m.

Sandy Lyle 10:20 a.m.

John Daly 10:30 a.m.

Bart Bryant 10:30 a.m.

Jeff Sluman 10:40 a.m.

Gene Sauers 10:40 a.m.

Mark Calcavecchia 10:50 a.m.

Tom Pernice Jr. 10:50 a.m.

Jay Haas 11:00 a.m.

Fred Funk 11:00 a.m.

Doug Barron 11:10 a.m.

Kenny Perry 11:10 a.m.

Rocco Mediate 11:20 a.m.

Marco Dawson 11:20 a.m.

Joe Durant 11:30 a.m.

Steve Flesch 11:30 a.m.

Ken Tanigawa 11:40 a.m.

Paul Broadhurst 11:40 a.m.

Brandt Jobe 11:50 a.m.

Wes Short Jr. 11:50 a.m.

Kirk Triplett Noon

Kevin Sutherland Noon

Mark O’Meara 12:10 p.m.

Tom Watson 12:10 p.m.

Woody Austin 12:20 p.m.

Scott Parel 12:20 p.m.

Vijay Singh 12:30 p.m.

Retief Goosen 12:30 p.m.

Tom Lehman 12:40 p.m.

Davis Love III 12:40 p.m.

Colin Montgomerie 12:50 p.m.

Miguel Angel Jiménez 12:50 p.m.

Bernhard Langer 1:00 p.m.

Jerry Kelly 1:00 p.m.

Ernie Els 1:10 p.m.

Fred Couples 1:10 p.m.

Jeff Maggert 1:20 p.m.

Scott McCarron 1:20 p.m.