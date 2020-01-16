Hawaii women’s basketball team snaps 4-game slide over UC Riverside

The Hawaii women’s basketball team snapped its four-game losing streak and got on the board in the Big West Conference standings with an 80-57 win over UC Riverside today at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH (7-9, 1-2 BWC) shot 48.4 percent from the field, including 50 percent in each of the first two quarters in building a 22-point halftime lead and finishing with a season high in points against a Division I opponent. The Rainbow Wahine tied their season high in 3-pointers made (11), converting 42.3 percent of them.

Senior guard Julissa Tago had a team-high 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting. Guard Jadynn Alexander contributed 12 points, while point guard Nae Nae Calhoun added nine points, a season-high 10 rebounds and six assists.

Riverside (5-11, 0-2) drew within 15 points in the third quarter and 16 points in the fourth, but the Wahine responded each time. In the latter, Myrrah Joseph scored three straight buckets inside to push the lead back to 22.

The Highlanders were led by forward Jannon Otto, who scored 21 points on 9-for-22 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.