10 swept up in Kauai sting

Kauai police conducted a warrant sweep that netted the arrest of 10 people.

The sweep took place on Jan. 15.

Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck said in a statement that the sweep was a “success not only because these individuals were captured and our community is safer, but also because of the professionalism of our officers – no one was injured during this operation.”

He added, “warrant service is a high-risk operation because it often involves individuals who have committed violent crimes and have shown a disregard to comply with the conditions placed upon them by the courts.”

The combined bail in the arrests totaled more than $125,000. The following are the arrested:

>> Josiah Perroud, 31, of Haena, was arrested on a grand jury warrant for first-degree robbery and first-degree terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $50,000.

>> David James Rodger, 41, of Wainiha, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree theft and driving with a suspended license. He has a $12,000 bail.

>> Schon McNanna, 26, of Kapaa, was arrested on multiple warrants for violation of conditions of release on bail, with a total bail of $30,000.

>> Jeremy Manibog, 25 of Kapaa, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree burglary and has a bail of $10,000.

>> Michael Nakamoto, 22 of Lihue, and William Pauline Barretto, 26, of Kapaa, were both arrested on a warrant for violation of conditions of release on bail and have bail of $5,000.

>> Kaikane Sherman, 40 of Lawai, was arrested on warrants for two counts of criminal contempt and abuse of a family member with $3,150 in bail.

>> Chavez Enrique, 28 of Anahola, was arrested on a warrant for abuse of a family member and $1,000 in bail.

>> Julia Padilla, 26 of Kapaa, was arrested on a warrant for revocation, modification of probation. Her bail is $1,000.

>> Nicole Jeffus, 38 of Lihue, was arrested on a warrant for revocation, modification of probation. She has a $10,000 bail amount.