10 swept up in Kauai sting

Kauai police conducted a warrant sweep that netted the arrest of 10 people.
The sweep took place on Jan. 15.
Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck said in a statement that the sweep was a “success not only because these individuals were captured and our community is safer, but also because of the professionalism of our officers – no one was injured during this operation.”
He added, “warrant service is a high-risk operation because it often involves individuals who have committed violent crimes and have shown a disregard to comply with the conditions placed upon them by the courts.”
The combined bail in the arrests totaled more than $125,000. The following are the arrested:
>> Josiah Perroud, 31, of Haena, was arrested on a grand jury warrant for first-degree robbery and first-degree terroristic threatening. His bail was set at $50,000.
>> David James Rodger, 41, of Wainiha, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree theft and driving with a suspended license. He has a $12,000 bail.
>> Schon McNanna, 26, of Kapaa, was arrested on multiple warrants for violation of conditions of release on bail, with a total bail of $30,000.
>> Jeremy Manibog, 25 of Kapaa, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree burglary and has a bail of $10,000.
>> Michael Nakamoto, 22 of Lihue, and William Pauline Barretto, 26, of Kapaa, were both arrested on a warrant for violation of conditions of release on bail and have bail of $5,000.
>> Kaikane Sherman, 40 of Lawai, was arrested on warrants for two counts of criminal contempt and abuse of a family member with $3,150 in bail.
>> Chavez Enrique, 28 of Anahola, was arrested on a warrant for abuse of a family member and $1,000 in bail.
>> Julia Padilla, 26 of Kapaa, was arrested on a warrant for revocation, modification of probation. Her bail is $1,000.
>> Nicole Jeffus, 38 of Lihue, was arrested on a warrant for revocation, modification of probation. She has a $10,000 bail amount.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.