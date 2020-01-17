Honolulu police arrest man, 19, after he returns to 7-Eleven store he allegedly robbed

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with Sunday’s armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Salt Lake after he returned to the same store days later.
A surveillance video released by police showed the suspect entering the store at 4805 Bougainville Drive at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday carrying a knife.
Police said he demanded money from an employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a late model maroon Chrysler PT cruiser.
According to a police booking log, officers arrested the suspect at the same convenience store shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.