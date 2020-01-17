Honolulu police arrest man, 19, after he returns to 7-Eleven store he allegedly robbed

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with Sunday’s armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Salt Lake after he returned to the same store days later.

A surveillance video released by police showed the suspect entering the store at 4805 Bougainville Drive at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday carrying a knife.

Police said he demanded money from an employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a late model maroon Chrysler PT cruiser.

According to a police booking log, officers arrested the suspect at the same convenience store shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.