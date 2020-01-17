Lights go out in parts of Kalihi after utility pole goes down

Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a power outage in Kalihi that affected more than 400 customers, according to a company spokeswoman.

The outage was caused by a downed pole fronting 750 Kohou St.at about 7:30 a.m. today, said spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan.

About 415 customers were affected in the areas of Dillingham Boulevard, Kalihi Street, Kokea Street, Kohou Street and Mookaula Street.

Tangonan said they have since restored power to about 250 customers by 8:25 a.m., but remaining customers are still without power.

The outage also affected traffic lights in the area of the Dillingham Boulevard and Kalihi and McNeil streets. Police dispatch said power has since been restored to those lights.

Honolulu firefighters also responded to the downed pole.