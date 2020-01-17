Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine proposes 4-day workweeks

Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine said it’s time for the city to consider four-day, 40-hour workweeks for certain employees. Read more

Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine said it’s time for the city to consider four-day, 40-hour workweeks for certain employees.

Flex hours, she said, will help reduce carbon emissions, ease traffic congestion, save taxpayer dollars through lower energy use and increase city worker productivity.

“We have employees that sit in traffic for multiple hours a day, five days per week,” said Pine, who represents the West Oahu seat that includes much of Ewa Beach, Kapolei and the Waianae Coast. “This is a drain on their emotional well-being and is terrible for our environment and air quality.”

Pine pointed out that 30 states allow for flex-work policies that include four-day workweeks.

Specifically, Pine’s Resolution 20-08 calls on the Caldwell administration to consider including such a policy when seeking collective bargaining agreements with city worker unions.