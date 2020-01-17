comscore Pro-life advocates rally at state Capitol to ‘honor the lives lost to abortion’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pro-life advocates rally at state Capitol to ‘honor the lives lost to abortion’

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The March for Life event attracted about 650 people from religious groups, elementary schools and nonprofit organizations. Read more

Previous Story
Cracks shutter Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Holei Sea Arch overlook

Scroll Up